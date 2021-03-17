Seeing as we’re all stuck at home this St.Patrick’s Day, I thought I’d share my watchlist of Irish film picks with you all – in no particular order:
Dating Amber – Incredibly sweet coming of age friendship drama.
Extra Ordinary – Super fun spooky comedy.
Song Of Granite – The most visually stunning/moving film I’ve seen in some time; A triumph.
The Hole In The Ground – Gripping horror story.
Black 47 – Famine-set Western.
A Date For Mad Mary – Seána Kerslake plays an absolute blinder in this great drama.
Jimmy’s Hall – Excellent historic drama directed by Ken Loach.
The Lobster – If strange dystopia is what you’re into, The Lobster’s got you covered.
Garage – Rural small town indie drama.
Hunger – Moving political prison drama by Steve McQueen.